Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.11 Million in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $149,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $428,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VERV opened at $41.30 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.99.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERV. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

