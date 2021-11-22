Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.34 Million in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.10% of Cambium Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $27.61 on Monday. Cambium Networks Co. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $735.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

