Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 219,877 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.30% of Limelight Networks worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2,006.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 229,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 218,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.