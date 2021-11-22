Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $1,084,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 11.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $10,414,230,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 80.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,322,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

