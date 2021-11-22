Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Graphite Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $8,098,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $2,305,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $9,518,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth about $228,374,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $767,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 61,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $850,199.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired 184,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,114 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $11.09 on Monday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.40.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Equities research analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

