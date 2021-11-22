Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.38% of Inspired Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

INSE opened at $14.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.95. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

