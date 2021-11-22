Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Hollysys Automation Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $961.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

