Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA opened at $36.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

