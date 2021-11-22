Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 288,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 312.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 22.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.75 on Monday. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

