Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,649,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

CXM opened at $16.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

