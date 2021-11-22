Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $36.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.91. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Squarespace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.41.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

