Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 201,391 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 201,391 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after buying an additional 983,135 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.11 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

