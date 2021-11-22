Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 38,485 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,911,000 after purchasing an additional 579,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 444,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,436 shares of company stock valued at $989,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

