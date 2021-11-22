Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 86,753 Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,403,000 after buying an additional 49,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,223,000 after buying an additional 1,670,210 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,397,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,325,000 after buying an additional 399,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,796,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,569,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $17,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $600,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,317,500 shares of company stock worth $19,301,550. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

