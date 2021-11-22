Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,547 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in Nucor by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 57,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $112.85 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.69%.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

