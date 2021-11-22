Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. FMR LLC grew its stake in CGI by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after buying an additional 811,595 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 946.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth about $16,355,929,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth about $12,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of CGI stock opened at $86.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.80. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.04 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.46.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.