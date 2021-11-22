Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 11,627 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,627 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.10% of Triumph Group worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 43,038 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,739,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,241,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $20.21 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

