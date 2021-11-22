Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 18,872 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,872 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 1,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,675 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 998,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. Research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $206,806.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,346.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $25,668,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,579,375 shares of company stock worth $33,411,462 over the last three months.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

