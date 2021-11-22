Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 19,127 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.45% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 28.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 503,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 112,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,331 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 79.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 287,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 127,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GHL stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $342.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.83 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

