Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 7,246 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of American Outdoor Brands worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOUT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 161.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 271,166 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $8,296,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 185,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1,826.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 167,265 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $3,167,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $24.57 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $346.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

