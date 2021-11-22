Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 169,377 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 156.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 31,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $11,470,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 52,853.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,232. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $119.53 on Monday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

BRKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

