Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 65,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after buying an additional 129,992 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 116,136.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

