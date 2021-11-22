Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $1.32 Million Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 157.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GEF shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE:GEF opened at $68.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.29.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

