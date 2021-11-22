Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.09% of 1stdibs.Com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,566,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,986,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,815,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $696,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

