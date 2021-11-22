Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $181.94 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 38,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.48, for a total transaction of $7,111,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $61,453,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 594,445 shares of company stock valued at $109,519,770. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

