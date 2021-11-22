Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.09% of BioAtla as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after buying an additional 669,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioAtla by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,270,000 after purchasing an additional 124,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioAtla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,052,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BioAtla by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,387 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In other news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $272,497.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,195.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 595,855 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

