Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,720 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 86,245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 66.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,995,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,694 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 397.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 221,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth about $261,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJR opened at $29.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

SJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

