Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $417.43 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $258.18 and a 52-week high of $435.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.32 and a 200-day moving average of $368.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

