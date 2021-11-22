Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.60

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.60 and last traded at $91.50, with a volume of 3655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MARUY. Mizuho upgraded Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Marubeni alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.