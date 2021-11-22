Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.950-$8.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

NYSE DOOR opened at $111.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $92.08 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.20.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

