Master Contract Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $72,528.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $72,528.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.81 or 0.07341596 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00086273 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00079056 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

According to CryptoCompare,

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

