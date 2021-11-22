Master Contract Token Price Hits $0.0027 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $1.53 million and $64,869.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,280.36 or 0.07261370 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00084450 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00075567 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.