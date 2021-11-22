Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.15

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 95976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

