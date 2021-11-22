Maxcoin (MAX) Market Capitalization Hits $625,532.87

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $625,532.87 and approximately $94.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,908.78 or 0.98790710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00057855 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.73 or 0.00347628 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.38 or 0.00511338 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.09 or 0.00190987 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012377 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00013581 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001597 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001325 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

