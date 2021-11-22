Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.66 Per Share

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Maximus in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $5.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.52.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $81.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus has a 12-month low of $67.65 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In related news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock worth $1,604,595. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Maximus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Maximus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Maximus by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Maximus by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.