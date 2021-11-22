McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $10.46 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises 2.5% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Amundi bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 459,214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 281.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,381,000 after purchasing an additional 239,987 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock worth $8,517,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $229.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,590. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $128.42 and a 1-year high of $231.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

