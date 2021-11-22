McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,190,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 399.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 69,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

