McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Increases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up 1.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $377,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $501,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,796 shares in the company, valued at $38,943,639.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,428 shares of company stock worth $25,958,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $547.39. 422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,671. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 143.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $502.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.32.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

