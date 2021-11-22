McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 4,007 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,471,000 after buying an additional 246,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,965,000 after acquiring an additional 433,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after acquiring an additional 657,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,240,000 after acquiring an additional 389,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 359,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.48. 52,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,278. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.