McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 1.3% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,640. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

MCK stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $222.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $168.88 and a 52 week high of $227.87.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

