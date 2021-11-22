Mdex Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, Mdex has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $628.64 million and approximately $91.83 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00069775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00092746 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.24 or 0.07208291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,275.63 or 1.00080818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,403,765 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

