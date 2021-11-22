MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Short Interest Update

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 956,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.96.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $34,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,480 shares of company stock worth $2,061,131. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 53.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

