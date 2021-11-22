Medicalchain Trading Down 14.7% This Week (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Medicalchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $101,623.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Medicalchain has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00070081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00073944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00091932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.44 or 0.07234841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,427.97 or 1.00246368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

