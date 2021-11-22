Megacoin (MEC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $222,273.87 and approximately $5.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.13 or 0.00368808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,744,661 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.