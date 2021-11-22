Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Down 39.1% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $9,401.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.80 or 0.00341069 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012555 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013865 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004842 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012867 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

