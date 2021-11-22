MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Sets New 1-Year High at $226.60

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €226.60 ($257.50) and last traded at €221.30 ($251.48), with a volume of 317936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €221.00 ($251.14).

The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €199.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €179.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

