Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIVO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $1,364,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

VIVO opened at $21.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.43. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

