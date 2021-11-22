Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $69.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

