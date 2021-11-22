Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $19.38 million and approximately $44,903.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,073.50 or 0.07265910 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00085666 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00073732 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,326,678 coins and its circulating supply is 79,326,580 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.