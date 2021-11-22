Meter Governance Market Capitalization Reaches $26.16 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $26.16 million and $2.95 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $11.28 or 0.00019814 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003444 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000141 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

